Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Search

Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Thursday, January 22, 2026
Subscribe
HomeRuralPollinator guides released for local landholders
Rural

Pollinator guides released for local landholders

A blue banded bee (Amegilla), a pollinator native to the Northern and Yorke area in South Australia. (Coral Johnson)

The Northern and Yorke Landscape Board (NYLB) has teamed up with the Wheen Bee Foundation and the University of Adelaide to create a region-first Powerful Pollinator Guides.

The guides aim to help landholders better understand and support the insects that increase yields and keep natural landscapes functioning.

The three guides cover the Broughton (Orroroo and south to Barossa Valley), Saint Vincent (Port Pirie south to Northern Yorke Peninsula and extending further south to Two Wells) and Southern Yorke (south of Ardrossan) bioregions.

They feature photographs, local knowledge and practical tips, including: how to attract and keep pollinators on your property all year, which pollinators are attracted to which plants, and why pollinators are essential for food production and biodiversity.

Commissioned by the Northern and Yorke Landscape Board, the guides were produced by expert botanists and field ecologists from the Wheen Bee Foundation and the University of Adelaide.

The Pollinator Guides provide information about each of the pollinator types that can be seen in the region, and how to identify them in nature.

Each guide features a list of local agricultural crops, forbs, shrubs and trees that can be planted to encourage pollinators onto local properties.

A recent scientific study on the Yorke Peninsula demonstrated the link between healthy roadside vegetation, pollinator populations and higher crop yields.

The study found that faba bean and canola crop yield and seed set significantly increased with proximity to healthy roadside vegetation due to pollinators living in these corridors.

NYLB resilient ecosystems ecologist Dr Elly Pratt said populations of insect pollinators were on the decline worldwide due to land clearing, pesticides and climate change.

She said the new guides provided important information about the critical role pollinators play in supporting agriculture and healthy ecosystems in the region, and that it is important to provide habitat year-round for pollinators, as they are an overall positive for farm productivity.

“It’s important that we understand what pollinators are doing for us because they are so important for food production, especially total yields, even though we often can’t see them at work,” she said.

“These guides are a great way to learn about how you can encourage these insects, particularly by planting pollinator-friendly plants in on properties and by protecting native roadside vegetation.”

Previous article
Saddle-worthy author set for the big screen
Digital Edition
Subscribe

Get an all ACCESS PASS to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Saddle-worthy author set for the big screen

A Saddleworth-based author has had her debut novel, set in a fictional South Australian town, picked up for adaptation to the big screen. The Big...

Brock to stand for Stuart again

Taskforce to target insulator pollution

Pricey pool project knocked back

Dangerous driving incident at Angle Vale

More News

Taskforce to target insulator pollution

A multi-disciplinary taskforce has been established to look into insulator pollution on powerline equipment following significant blackouts last summer across regional South Australia,...

Pricey pool project knocked back

Northern Areas Council has moved at its recent meeting not to proceed with investigations into a swimming pool redevelopment following a lucrative cost estimate. At...

Dangerous driving incident at Angle Vale

A man has been arrested following a dangerous driving incident at Angle Vale on Sunday, 18 January. SAPOL alleges that at about 5.25pm on that...

Two new board members at RDAYMN

REGION - Regional Development Australia Yorke and Mid North (RDAYMN) has welcomed two new members to its board. Nikki Atkinson and Andrew Christiansen join the...

Demons survive late surge for famous derby win

There was a big upset in the Mount Remarkable derby, as Booleroo-Willowie scored their second win of the season as they look to climb...

Smart the swimming champion

Isaac Smart will be recognised at Crystal Brook’s Australia Day celebrations as the 2026 Junior Citizen of the Year, an award he was surprised...

Local legends shine with Light Regional Awards

Each year Light Regional Council's Citizen of the Year Awards Program recognises the local heroes, heroines, and community groups who generously give their time...

Indy heads interstate for Country Cup

A rising basketball star recently ventured from the Mid North to Albury-Wodonga to face the best regional ballers the country has to offer. Jamestown local...

Plains transport plan looks to future

A plan is coming together to look at sustainable public transport for the Adelaide Plains region, to address community needs and provide equity of...

Church closes after nearly 150 years

It was a sombre day for those attending what would be the final service for an Adelaide Plains church, with a history going back...

Subscribe

Get an all access pass to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Subscribe

© 2026 SA Today Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.