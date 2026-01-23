GPSA election forum hitting Mid North

Grain Producers South Australia (GPSA) will host a series of regional forums across the state next month, giving local communities the opportunity to hear directly from candidates running in the State Election ahead of polling day with a Mid North forum planned.

The Mid North forum will be held at Riverton Community Hall on Monday, 9 February from 6–8pm and will provide a platform for candidates to respond to grain industry priorities, as well as broader community issues important to regional South Australians.

GPSA chief executive officer Brad Perry said the forums were about ensuring regional voices were heard and giving voters the chance to engage directly with those seeking election.

“These forums are about putting grain producers and regional communities front and centre in the lead-up to the March State election,” he said.

“While there will be strong discussion around grain and agriculture-related issues, we’re also opening the floor to a broad cross-section of community questions.

“Farmers don’t operate in isolation — they rely on strong communities to live, work and play in.”

Mr Perry said GPSA had successfully held similar forums during the 2022 State Election, and was pleased to once again facilitate respectful, informative discussion between candidates and local communities.

“We’ve invited all declared candidates to attend and participate,” he said.

“These events are not about politics — they’re about transparency, accountability and ensuring regional South Australians have a clear understanding of where candidates stand on the issues that matter to them.

“We encourage grain producers, local residents, business owners and community members to come along, ask questions and be part of the conversation.”

The forums are free to attend, with registrations encouraged to assist with planning.

For more information and to register, visit grainproducerssa.com.au