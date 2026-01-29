Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

Search

Thursday, January 29, 2026
Rural

Grain production nears average levels
Rural

Grain production nears average levels

South Australia’s estimated grain production for the 2025/26 season has come in at 8.9 million tonnes, close to the five-year average. (File)

South Australia’s estimated grain production for the 2025/26 season has come in at 8.9 million tonnes, close to the five-year average, despite the challenges many producers faced from drought conditions.

The estimated production for the Mid North was just more than one million tonnes, while the Upper North is estimated at about 941,000 tonnes and the Lower North 372,000 tonnes.

Findings from the latest Crop and Pasture Report, published by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions (PIRSA), show crop performance was boosted by a cooler-than-forecasted Spring and some late-season rainfall.

November rainfall wreaked havoc for some producers, causing frustrating delays to harvest, which began several weeks later than usual.

Late rain also caused summer weeds to sprout prompting many growers to undertake crop desiccation to enable harvest. Early summer weed spraying has been a major focus for many growers as a result.

Grain quality was mixed across crops, some wheat was affected by pinched grain following a dry finish. Canola performed relatively well thanks to the late-season rainfall, lentil yields were variable, and beans underperformed compared to other crops.

The report also notes that many growers cut cereal crops for hay due to uncertainty over grain yields caused by dry spring conditions and a strong outlook for hay prices.

Summer pasture and stubble cover are significantly better compared to 2024, boosting feed availability and reducing erosion risk, whilst disease levels remained low throughout the 2025 growing season.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development Clare Scriven MLC said it was positive to see the state’s overall yield had come out better-than-expected, reaching close to the five-year average.

“However, we understand that recovering from drought takes time and that challenges haven’t disappeared − that’s why we have locked in additional funding for drought support,” she said.

“This ensures all eligible applications for assistance are granted and provides continued support to those affected by some of the worst drought conditions on record in South Australia.”

The State Government announced an additional $24.5 million for drought support in December, bringing total funding for the package to $97 million.

Grain Producers SA chief executive officer Brad Perry said a production figure close to the five-year average was a solid result given the season South Australian grain producers had faced with lower than average rainfall in most cropping regions.

“This season has been defined by variability as late rainfall helped yields in some crops and regions, but grain prices dropping, a delayed harvest, summer weed pressure and mixed grain quality, have all added cost and complexity for grain producers,” he said.

“Many grain producers are still dealing with the after-effects of consecutive tough seasons, and that impact will continue to cause challenges for some time.”

Day of connection and resilience at Lochiel
