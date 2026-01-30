Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

Friday, January 30, 2026
GrainGrowers launches Workforce Resources Hub

The Workforce Resources Hub is now available online to grain growers. (File)

GrainGrowers has launched a Workforce Resources Hub for growers to access workforce trends, challenges, and future opportunities all in one place.

GrainGrowers chief executive officer Shona Gawel said the resources had been drawn together to cover a range of key industry-related workforce topics.

Ms Gawel said despite directly employing more than 34,000 workers, with thousands more across the supply chain, the grain industry continued to face increasing pressures in finding, training and retaining staff.

“Our policy surveys have consistently identified workplace-related issues as one of the top five challenges confronting the industry,” she said.

“The information available through the hub has been developed as part of the process of supporting growers with practical resources that can be considered in terms of their own business operations.”

The resources in the hub include the Cultivating the Grain Industry Workforce of the Future report, which identifies workforce gaps and examines current constraints as well as future solutions, workforce visa options, and recruitment tips and links to assist growers with the hiring process.

Ms Gawel said the new hub provided proactive and practical support, giving growers access to trusted workforce information.

The Workforce Resources Hub is available at www.graingrowers.com.au/workforce-resources-hub

