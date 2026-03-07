Voices needed for review

Livestock SA is calling on sheep and cattle producers across the Mid North to take a seat at the table as critical decisions loom regarding the future of industry funding and state advocacy.

With producer voting scheduled for April, the current consultation on the Sheep Industry Fund and Cattle Industry Fund regulations is reaching a focal point.

The review will determine how levies are collected and reinvested into the sector.

Livestock SA emphasises that strong local participation is the only way to ensure these funds remain transparent, fair and aligned with the actual needs of the paddock.

The timing of the review is particularly significant as the organisation prepares its platform for the state election.

Livestock SA chairperson Gillian Fennell said industry priorities needed to be firm in the lead-up to the election.

“Our role is to champion the interests of red meat and wool producers across the state,” she said.

“That starts with being present in our regions, listening carefully, and making sure what we take to government is informed by lived experience on the ground.”

Livestock SA’s Regional Round Ups continue to be a cornerstone of member engagement, providing an open and informal forum for producers to hear updates, ask questions and help shape the organisation’s advocacy direction.

The 2026 Regional Round Up program reflects this commitment, with events scheduled across multiple regions to ensure broad geographic coverage.

Chief executive officer Travis Tobin said the round ups played a vital role in ensuring advocacy remained member-led.

“Regional Round Ups are about two-way conversations,” he said.

“They allow us to explain what we are doing on behalf of members, but just as importantly, they allow us to hear what matters most in each region and adjust our focus accordingly.”

Alongside formal engagement events, Livestock SA continues to support practical, producer-focused assistance through the Red Meat Challenges Project, including the popular Sticky Beak Days.

Funded through the state government’s $73 million Drought Support Package, the Red Meat Challenges Project is designed to support producers through challenging seasonal and market conditions by combining technical information with social connection.

As the state election approaches, Livestock SA said it would continue to advocate strongly for its 2026 election priorities, which are aligned with the SA Red Meat & Wool Blueprint 2030, the industry’s long-term roadmap for growth, profitability and sustainability.