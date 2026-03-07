Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Search

Get the latest news to your email inbox FREE!

REGISTER
Saturday, March 7, 2026
Subscribe
HomeRuralVoices needed for review
Rural

Voices needed for review

Livestock SA is calling on sheep and cattle producers across the Mid North to take a seat at the table as critical decisions loom regarding the future of industry funding and state advocacy.

With producer voting scheduled for April, the current consultation on the Sheep Industry Fund and Cattle Industry Fund regulations is reaching a focal point.

The review will determine how levies are collected and reinvested into the sector.

Livestock SA emphasises that strong local participation is the only way to ensure these funds remain transparent, fair and aligned with the actual needs of the paddock.

The timing of the review is particularly significant as the organisation prepares its platform for the state election.

Livestock SA chairperson Gillian Fennell said industry priorities needed to be firm in the lead-up to the election.

“Our role is to champion the interests of red meat and wool producers across the state,” she said.

“That starts with being present in our regions, listening carefully, and making sure what we take to government is informed by lived experience on the ground.”

Livestock SA’s Regional Round Ups continue to be a cornerstone of member engagement, providing an open and informal forum for producers to hear updates, ask questions and help shape the organisation’s advocacy direction.

The 2026 Regional Round Up program reflects this commitment, with events scheduled across multiple regions to ensure broad geographic coverage.

Chief executive officer Travis Tobin said the round ups played a vital role in ensuring advocacy remained member-led.

“Regional Round Ups are about two-way conversations,” he said.

“They allow us to explain what we are doing on behalf of members, but just as importantly, they allow us to hear what matters most in each region and adjust our focus accordingly.”

Alongside formal engagement events, Livestock SA continues to support practical, producer-focused assistance through the Red Meat Challenges Project, including the popular Sticky Beak Days.

Funded through the state government’s $73 million Drought Support Package, the Red Meat Challenges Project is designed to support producers through challenging seasonal and market conditions by combining technical information with social connection.

As the state election approaches, Livestock SA said it would continue to advocate strongly for its 2026 election priorities, which are aligned with the SA Red Meat & Wool Blueprint 2030, the industry’s long-term roadmap for growth, profitability and sustainability.

Previous article
Voters push core concerns
Digital Edition
Subscribe

Get an all ACCESS PASS to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Voters push core concerns

Health care, household expenses, and ageing infrastructure are at the forefront of regional South Australians’ minds as the state election approaches, according to a...

Bringing others out of the Woods

Council sustainability called into question

Footy Roadshow heads to the Plains

Australian Family Party highlight priorities

More News

Council sustainability called into question

Advice received via a peak regulator’s report has predicted bleak long-term outlooks for a pair of Mid North councils. Peterborough and Orroroo Carrieton councils were...

Footy Roadshow heads to the Plains

South Australian regional communities will once again share in the spirit of football, and the build up to the AFL Gather Round as the...

Australian Family Party highlight priorities

Health, roads and childcare have been highlighted as the main priorities for the Australian Family Party, which is running candidates across the four local...

Ngadjuri candidates face voters at forum

Candidates running for the seat of Ngadjuri have met in the election lead up, giving residents of the electorate an opportunity to speak directly...

Fresh look for dog park

The Crystal Brook Dog Park is receiving a facelift as a major upgrade is underway. Port Pirie Regional Council began improvements on 3 March, where...

Game set match for Kapunda courts

Kapunda Tennis Club has celebrated the completed resurfacing of its courts at Dutton Park, and is now focused on growing the number of participants...

Laura committee wins state honour

After winning the Award for Active Citizenship at the Northern Areas Council’s Australia Day awards, the Laura Nature Playground Committee has been recognised at...

Sides set for Rocky River finals glory

With rain causing havoc across the region the preliminary finals in Rocky River A Grade cricket had to be postponed until Saturday, 8 March....

Barr raised high with rewarding life

Eulogy for Robert William Barr, given by his children Andrew Barr, Gaye Kuerschner and Sue Pratt at his funeral on 13 February. ROBERT WILLIAM BARR...

Bucks wrap up first season of Light basketball

Gilbert Valley Bucks Basketball Club celebrated its inaugural season wind-up at the Riverton clubrooms on Monday, 2 March. A great turnout of junior and senior...

Subscribe

Get an all access pass to the News and your Digital Edition with an online subscription

Subscribe

© 2026 SA Today Pty Ltd. All rights reserved.