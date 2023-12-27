Sport Golf Results 27/12/2023 FacebookTwitterEmail Fifth nett winners Clive Summers (absent Ash Baum) 66, Nett runners up Bryn Jones and Dave Coulter 62.5, with Nett winners Mark and Marie Heaslip with 59.5. PHOTOS: Supplied - Advertisement - BALAKLAVA GOLF RESULTS Wednesday, December 13 Cool weather, post rain, slower greens, and an excellent field of 27 players. Folklore […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -