Come and try kick starts female competition

The 12 participants in the come and try session pictured with Kristi Harvey, Sasha Branson, Brianna Cleggett and Katelyn Rosenzweig. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL. 380384_05
- Advertisement -

The Hamley Bridge Football Club hosted a come and try session on Sunday, December 17 for all female footballers from […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -