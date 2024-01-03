Local cricketers earn state selection

Watervale's Madelon Camilleri has been selected in the South Australia under 16 National Championships Squad, competing in Tasmania from January 18. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED
- Advertisement -

Three local cricketers earned their selection in the South Australia National Championships squad recently. Watervale’s Madelon Camilleri was selected in […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -