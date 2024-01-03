Sport Xavier students earn trip of a lifetime 03/01/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Xavier College Two Wells students Keegan Dickeson and Stefan Trimboli have secured the opportunity to show off their soccer skills with West Ham United next year. PHOTO: XAVIER COLLEGE - Advertisement - Two Xavier College students from the Two Wells campus have secured a trip to England to show off their soccer […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -