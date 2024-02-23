Sport Robertstown win sets up finals 23/02/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Saddleworth teammates Merilyn Highet and John Shephard share a laugh at the change of ends during Saturday's division 3 match against Mintaro. Photos: Lisa Schulz 390306_02 - Advertisement - Robertstown, even with three players out, defeated Watervale by the slimmest of margins and sets up a first semi finals […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -