Robertstown win sets up finals

Saddleworth teammates Merilyn Highet and John Shephard share a laugh at the change of ends during Saturday's division 3 match against Mintaro. Photos: Lisa Schulz 390306_02
- Advertisement -

Robertstown, even with three players out, defeated Watervale by the slimmest of margins and sets up a first semi finals […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -