Sport Dixons recognised by Saddleworth 27/03/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Chris and Kevin Dixon have received life membership with Saddleworth Lawn Tennis Club. Photo: Jarrad Delaney 397706_01 - Advertisement - Jarrad Delaney Saddleworth Lawn Tennis Club has recognised two of its most dedicated members, presenting life memberships in recognition of their years […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -