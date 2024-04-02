Sport Local talent taking off 02/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Horizon Christian School's Kelechi Ekwomadu is the state's fastest under 16 sprinter and he needs your support for the Australian Athletics Championships this month. Photo: Tyler Powell 398374_01 - Advertisement - Tyler Powell Horizon Christian School’s Kelechi Ekwomadu is South Australia’s fastest under 16 sprinter and his opportunity to collect back-to-back national gold […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -