Sport Best of Balaklava Basketball 13/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Under 15 boys. Back: Logan Shepherd and Riley Kemble (Warriors Incentive Award), Riley Michalanney (Raptors runner up); front: Lachy McBride (Warriors runner up) and Henry Evans (Raptors best and fairest). - Advertisement - The Balaklava Basketball Club recently held their trophy presentation night on Wednesday, March 27 at the Balaklava Sports Club. Senior […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -