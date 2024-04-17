Mallala motivated to go one better

Riley Thorne, Trey Mason, Troy Algar and Jack Heaslip make up the leadership group for Mallala in 2024. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 401145_01
- Advertisement -

Mallala were the true surprise packets of 2023, a young team that took it to all comers and falling one […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -