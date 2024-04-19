Birchmore replaces Krause at Hawks

Hawk Jack Turney competes in a rucking contest against Tiger Sam Wilsdon last year. PHOTOS: TERRY BEVAN 344937_07
- Advertisement -
Terry Bevan

Jake Birchmore has replaced Levi Krause as A grade coach of the Riverton/Saddleworth/Marrabel/United Hawks for season 2024. The Hawks As […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -