Sport Eagles boosted by Facilities Fund 20/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Matt Duldig - SANFL Executive General Manger Football, Katrine Hildyard - Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing and Shayne Ward - AFL Head of Venue Network Enhancements and Partnerships present James Dollowing - Broughton-Mundoora Football Club president with funding from the SA Football Facilities Fund. PHOTO: SANFL/James Elsby - Advertisement - Tyler Powell Broughton-Mundoora Football Club was one of many clubs across South Australia to share in almost $2 million of funding through […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -