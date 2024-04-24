Sport Experienced Nelson coaching Cats 24/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Cat Ben Pratt closes in on Rooster captain Jake Panoho last season. PHOTO: TERRY BEVAN 355186_02 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 355186 Terry Bevan The Blyth/Snowtown Cats have appointed the experienced Rian Nelson as their A grade coach for the 2024 season. The Cats […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -