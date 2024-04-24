Sport Giant steps made by young athletes 24/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Centre record holders for Adelaide Plains Giants Little Athletics. Back: Emilee Moulds, Coby Greenshields, Charlise Elsworthy, Rosie Moulds, Zac Seiboth, Bodie Seiboth; front: Maggie Penhall, Joanna Penhall, Lucy Greenshields and Reuben Marriott. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 401146_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 401146 Jarrad Delaney Last week saw Adelaide Plains Giants Little Athletics' season come to a close in what has been a big year […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -