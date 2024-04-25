Sport Hall steps up to coach Rams 25/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Ram Luke Teasdale gets a kick away against Blyth/Snowtown last season. PHOTOS: TERRY BEVAN 343469_07 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 343469 Terry Bevan Marcus Hall has stepped up to have a crack at coaching in 2024 and his hometown club the Burra/Booborowie/Hallett Rams […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -