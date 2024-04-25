Rams rise in rebuild phase

Long Plains' Catelyn Harkness tries to intercept the pass to Virginia's Kamaya Wyatt. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 402606_09
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Virginia continued its rebuild from last season with a season opening win on Saturday, defeating Long Plains by 28 goals […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -