Sport Schoenberg back to coach Eagles 25/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Eagle Bill Sandow finished runner up in last year's Mail Medal count and will look to back up his efforts this season. PHOTOS: TERRY BEVAN 349178_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 349178 Terry Bevan Nick Schoenberg has returned to coaching at the Min/Man Eagles and this time in 2024 he’s taking on the A […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -