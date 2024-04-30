Sport Magpies fly high on Anzac Day 30/04/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail United's Jake Houston applies lays a tackle on Mallala's Kieran Watson in the reserves. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 403865_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 403865 Tyler Powell Despite an even first quarter, Mallala ran away with a 68-point win over United on Anzac Day at Long Plains. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -