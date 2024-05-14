Owls fight to final siren

Bomber Henry McCabe gets a quick handball away as Angle Vale's Lachlan Mitchell closes in to tackle. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 407279_04
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

Despite the scores being level with Hamley Bridge at half-time, Angle Vale ran away to a 43-point victory at home […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -