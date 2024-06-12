Sport Plains on top in opening match 12/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Adelaide Plains' Jack Pessano celebrates after kicking a goal against Yorke Peninsula in game one. PHOTOS: TYLER POWELL 412590_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 412590 Tyler Powell Adelaide Plains Football League’s (APFL) under 17s started their Nutrien Cup campaign against the Yorke Peninsula Football League (YPFL) at […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -