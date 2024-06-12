The will of Wilmington recognised

Wilmington Bowling Club members John Crawford, Lindy Crawford, Leon Fuller, Christine Fuller, Trevor Bornholm, Cathy Bornholm and Susan Edlington with the Small Club of the Year award. Photos: Bowls SA/Festival City Photography
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

The Wilmington Bowling Club recently was acknowledged by Bowls SA, claiming the Small Club of the Year award. Bowls SA […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -