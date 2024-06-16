Sport Spalding football and netball reunion planned 16/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail The 1974 Spalding premiership team. Back: Keith Pluckrose, David Ireland, Peter Billings, Robert Hancock, Brian Scott, Gavin Malycha, Stephen Cheffirs; middle: Ray Clarke (trainer), Neville Clarke, Phil Slattery, Peter Shane, John Scott, Michael Stanley, Will Adams, Dennis Ireland, Don Malycha; front: Phil Cheffirs, Gavin Clarke, David Cousins (captain), Andrew Cousins (coach), Kevin Keatley (vice captain), Richard Cousins and Leonard Malycha. Photos: Supplied - Advertisement - Terry Bevan The Spalding Football and Netball clubs are getting together for a reunion on Saturday June 22 at the Spalding Oval. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -