Club stalwart reaches 300 games

Balaklava netballer Carly Friedrichs played her 300th game on Saturday, supported by her husband, Derek and three children Leo, Willow and Sage. PHOTOS: BONNIE MICHAEL
Tyler Powell

Carly Friedrichs of the Balaklava Football and Netball Club celebrated a significant milestone in her playing career on Saturday, reaching […]

