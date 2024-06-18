Sport Tigers claim tussle over the Rams 18/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail United's Ethan Pepe lines up and kicks the opening goal against Virginia, he would go on to kick four for the day. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 413762_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 413762 Tyler Powell United recorded its second A grade win of the season, once again defeating Virginia but by 25 points at home […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -