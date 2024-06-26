Sport Magpies fly high at home 26/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Mallala's Zoe Francis about to secure the ball near the ring, setting up another scoring opportunity against Long Plains in A1 netball. Photos: Jarrad Delaney 415122_09 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 415122 Tyler Powell Mallala’s A1 side recorded a percentage-boosting win on Saturday, defeating Long Plains by 41 goals at home. The home side […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -