Sport Magpies get home despite inaccuracy 27/06/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Mallala's Trey Mason handballs as he is taken to the ground by United coach Jarred Allmond. 415123_12 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 415123 Tyler Powell Despite missing 20 of its 29 shots on goal, Mallala recorded a 25-point win over United at home on Saturday. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -