Sport Eagles claw to victory over Magpies 09/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Hummocks-Watchman's Elijah Foster gets a fist away as Mallala captain Troy Algar tries to claim the mark. Photos: Tyler Powell 417877_01 - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 417877 Tyler Powell Hummocks Watchman snapped a four-year losing streak at Mallala, defeating the Magpies by just eight points at the weekend. Right […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -