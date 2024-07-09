Sport Grant’s gallant effort to 450 09/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Balaklava's Grant Willmer celebrated his 450th game for the club on Saturday with wife, Cherie and sons Connor, Curtis and Rhys. PHOTOS: ABBIE TILLER - Advertisement - Tyler Powell Balaklava Football Club stalwart Grant Willmer made club history on Saturday when the reserves faced United, becoming the first player […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -