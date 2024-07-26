Manoora gets first hit-out for 2024

RSMU's Zack Hier with the ball against South Clare at Riverton last weekend. (Terry Bevan: 420535_08)
- Advertisement -
Terry Bevan

Manoora Oval gets its first hit-out for the 2024 season this Saturday when the Min Man Eagles host the BSR […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -