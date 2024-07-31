Sport Hummocks overcome Owls’ challenge 31/07/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Owl Demi Winstanley attempts to deflect the pass to Hummocks' Kimberley Bambery in the A3s. (Tyler Powell: 422094_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 422094 Tyler Powell Hummocks recorded its first win in three weeks on Saturday, defeating Angle Vale by eight goals. The Owls owned the […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -