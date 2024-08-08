Sport Duo’s Draft Combine dream 08/08/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Following an MVP medal in SA's under 18 vs under 20 game, Min Man export Charlie Nicholls will take part in the AFL Draft Combine. (Peter Argent) - Advertisement - Tyler Powell Two former local footballers are among eight others from South Australia to be invited to the 2024 AFL Draft Combine […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -