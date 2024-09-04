Mallala makes no mistake

Mallala's Gracie Francis and Hamley Bridge's Brianna Cleggett tussle for possession in the goal circle. (Tyler Powell: 429179_11)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

On Saturday Mallala secured its spot in the A1 grand final, defeating Hamley Bridge by 23 goals in the qualifying […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -