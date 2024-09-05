Liebelt celebrates 350th milestone

Katie with her 4 children and banner holders celebrating 350 games milestone. (L-R) Kylie Murphy, Leo Liebelt-Seymon, Sophia Liebelt-Seymon, me, Tarq Liebelt-Seymon, Scarlett Liebelt-Seymon, Kristy McCarthy (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
Jaynie Morris

South Clare's Katie Liebelt, clocked up her 350 game milestone on Saturday in the derby against North Clare. Playing her […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -