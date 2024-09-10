Saints march straight into big dance

A grade 2nd semi Saint Blake Launer wins the clearance in the A Grade second semi final at Riverton on Saturday. (Terry Bevan: 430393_01)
- Advertisement -
Terry Bevan

Eudunda Robertstown withstood a third term comeback from BSR in the second semi final at Riverton on Saturday to win […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -