Sport Magpies sneak home in dying seconds 18/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail Mallala's Brian Montgomery celebrates a goal early in the reserves match. (Tyler Powell: 431918_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 431918 Tyler Powell Despite finishing third on the ladder at the end of the minor rounds, Mallala’s reserves side secured this year’s premiership […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -