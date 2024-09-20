Sport Hawk soars early to medal win 20/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail A1 runner up Anna-Grace Close (BSR) and 2024 Plains Producer Medallist Abby Griffiths (RSMU). (Jarrad Delaney: 432756_16) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 432756 Jarrad Delaney North Eastern Netball Association recognised the best of 2024 at its presentation evening at Watervale last Tuesday evening, with a […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -