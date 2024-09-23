Sport BSR surges to third straight 23/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail B1: Blyth Snowtown's Tessa Weckert takes the pass against North Clare's Jessica Cullen in the B1 Grand Final. (433228_01) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 433228 NENA GRAND FINALS A1 - BSR def Blyth Snowtown 51-38 Both teams started with high intensity and drive for the […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -