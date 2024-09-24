Sport Tigers roar for fifth straight flag 24/09/2024 FacebookTwitterEmail A Grade Tigers captain Luke Hayes and coach Matt Longbottom hold up the premiership shield at Blyth on Saturday. (Terry Bevan: 433278_11) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 433278 Terry Bevan The BSR Tigers did it again, they won their fifth straight NEFL A grade flag at Blyth on Saturday beating […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username or E-mail Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -