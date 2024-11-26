Charlie chases dream out west

Jake Nicholls, Billy Nicholls, Charlie Nicholls, Max Nicholls, Annie Nicholls and Charlie's girlfriend Kayla Graham sporting the new purple attire on the family farm at Tarlee. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

MinMan export Charlie Nicholls’ AFL dream has become reality after being drafted to Fremantle with pick 34 in the 2024 […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -