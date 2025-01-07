Carrieton bucks in to New Year

Festival State Rodeo Committee president, Merey Colquhoun presented junior cowgirl Sophie Williams from Carrieton with an encouragement award on the night. (Kurt Walter Fine Art Photography)
- Advertisement -

The 70th Carrieton Rodeo was held on December 31, thrilling a lively crowd with action in the arena. Competitors from […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -