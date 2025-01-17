Sport Fielding and Taylor lead Stanley stats 17/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Zach Fielding leads the Stanley A1 batting statistics with 291 runs from four matches. (Lisa Schulz: 442880) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 442880 Fielding dominating Stanley batting Zach Fielding is dominating the Stanley A1 batting statistics after seven rounds of the 2024-25 season. […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -