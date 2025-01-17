Sport Outback women represent SA 17/01/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Watervale's Madelon Camilleri pictured with former Clare local Emily Hinze. Both represented South Australia's women's side at the Country Cricket Championships. (Supplied) - Advertisement - Current and former local female cricketers took to the field to represent South Australia at the recent Australian Country Cricket […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -