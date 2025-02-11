Sport Building up Brothers on Plains 11/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail The Adelaide Plains Brothers team getting ready to train at Roseworthy. From left are Rob Holmes (coach), Nathan Dickson, Lachlan Franks, Andrew Wilson, Simon Wright (kneeling), Junior Ah Chong, Jale Satumo, Max Cormack, Elijah Faasu and Manu Sofala. (Jarrad Delaney: 458439) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 458439 Jarrad Delaney The Adelaide Plains' local rugby league team has seen plenty of success in its short time and is building towards […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -