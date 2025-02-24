Pilkington pinches seven-wicket haul

Watervale cricketer Jacob Pilkington, 15, recently claimed figures of 7/22 against Auburn Mintaro in the Stanley Cricket Association. (Supplied)
- Advertisement -
Tyler Powell

At just 15 years of age, Watervale’s Jacob Pilkington claimed unbelievable figures of 7/22 when the club’s A2 side faced […]

- Advertisement -

Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content.

- Advertisement -