Sport From Brothers to ‘Matei’ at Harmony Cup 26/02/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Nathan Dickson led the way for Adelaide Plains Matai Brothers at the Harmony Cup. (Jarrad Delaney: 461255) - Advertisement - Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 461255 Jarrad Delaney Adelaide Plains Brothers Rugby League Club had its first run on a rugby pitch for 2025 at the Harmony Cup […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -