Sport Clare claims Lower North Carnival 01/03/2025 FacebookTwitterEmail Charlotte Sabeeney and Cooper Quick accept the Championship Shield from David Murray of School Sport SA. (Supplied) - Advertisement - David Murray - Lower North Zone Convenor On Monday, February 17, the Lower North Interschool Swimming Carnival was held at the Clare Pool, hosted by St Joseph’s […] - Advertisement - Subscribe or Login to see the rest of the content. Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password - Advertisement -